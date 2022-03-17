Albemarle County announces Candice Perkins as new director of planning

Published Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022, 10:07 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Albemarle County has named Candice Perkins, the current assistant director of planning & development for Frederick County, as the new county director of planning.

Her first day with Albemarle County will be April 11.

As director of planning, Perkins will serve in a key leadership role within the Community Development Department as the liaison to the Planning Commission and providing management and leadership for the county’s Planning Division, which manages Albemarle County’s Comprehensive Planning program and coordinates the development review process in cooperation with the Zoning and Engineering divisions.

“Candice’s education and extensive experience in Frederick County, Virginia – the fastest growing metropolitan area in Virginia – will provide valuable leadership to our wide array of projects, including the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance update and development process modernization,” said Charles Rapp, deputy director of Community Development.

Perkins has more than 20 years of experience in local government planning and community development. She holds professional certifications as a certified zoning administrator through the Virginia Association of Zoning Officials and as a certified planner through the American Institute of Certified Planners.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to join Albemarle County’s Community Development Department at the beginning of several important projects for the community,” Perkins said.

Perkins holds a bachelor of science in environmental studies and a graduate certificate in public management from Shenandoah University and a master of science in community development from Iowa State.