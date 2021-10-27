Alan Skees to showcase American Glitch: Neo Regionalism at Bridgewater College

Alan Skees will exhibit American Glitch: Neo-Regionalism from Nov. 8 through Dec. 10 in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery on the main floor of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons on the College’s campus.

The gallery is open from 7:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to midnight on Sunday. An opening reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at the gallery, and Skees will give an artist’s talk that night at 5:30 p.m.

Skees, who lives and makes art in Williamsburg, and is an Assistant Professor of Digital Arts, New Media and Printmaking at Christopher Newport University, road trips through the United States creating surreal digital landscapes of a society entrenched in a “nostalgia or future” argument with itself.

Armed with cellphones, GPS and hacked apps, he scans the land and finds everywhere the fingerprints of humanity: technology, corporations, industrialization and sprawling urbanization—and he embraces it.

Both the exhibition and opening reception/artist’s talk are free and open to the public. In keeping with guidance from the CDC, Bridgewater College requires that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, properly wear face masks when indoors in public areas of campus.

