AEW News and Notes: What’s next for the Young Bucks after ‘Double or Nothing’?

Published Tuesday, May. 24, 2022, 1:13 pm

The Young Bucks, noted Hardy Boys cosplayers, are set for an AEW “Double or Nothing” dream match with Matt and Jeff Hardy on Sunday.

Which makes you think: what’s next for Matt and Nick Jackson afterward?

The Elite faction lost its steam after Kenny Omega went on the shelf following “Full Gear” in November, and no one seems to care about the feud between the Bucks and reDRagon that had been teased for a while, then dropped.

No one seems to care, either, about the rubber match between FTR, the hottest tag team on the planet at the moment, and the Jacksons.

That one would seem to be the end of the road for now for the Young Bucks, whose heel turn, you have to say, has fizzled.

The go-home heat that fans are giving them is a sign that maybe Tony Khan needs to give the Bucks a few months off-camera.

‘Dynamite’ preview

Kyle O’Reilly and Samoa Joe face off in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, with the winner to face Adam Cole. Look for Joe to get the win to advance and set up what promises to be a solid PPV match on Sunday.

On the women’s side of the bracket, we get two semifinal matches: Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander. The fun thing with both is not knowing who should really win either one. I’d like Storm to win the whole thing, and she’d work well with either Soho or Statlander, who probably deserves the push here to get to Sunday.

The rest of the card:

FTR vs. Roppongi Vice for the Ring of Honor tag titles

Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears with special guest referee MJF

Jungle Boy vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks

AEW world champ “Hangman” Adam Page goes face-to-face with challenger CM Punk

We hear from AEW women’s world champ Thunder Rosa

Story by Chris Graham

