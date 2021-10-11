ACC sets kickoff time for UVA-Georgia Tech game on Oct. 23

Published Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, 5:45 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today the start time for Virginia’s Oct. 23 football home game against Georgia Tech will be at 7:30 p.m.

The game will be televised on ACC Network.

Here is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Oct. 16.

UMass @ Florida State, noon ET on ACC Network

Syracuse @ Virginia Tech, 12:30pm ET on ACC RSN

Clemson @ Pitt, 3:30pm ET on ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of 10/16

ESPN – network designation after the games of 10/16 Boston College @ Louisville, 4pm ET on ACC Network

NC State @ Miami, 7:30pm ET on ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games of 10/16

ESPNU – network designation after the games of 10/16 Georgia Tech @ Virginia, 7:30pm ET on ACC Network

Note: Wake Forest @ Army, noon ET on CBSSN – as previously announced