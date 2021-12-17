ACC Network officially available to Comcast Xfinity customers

As we alluded to earlier today, ACC Network is now available nationally to Comcast Xfinity cable customers.

ACCN is available on Xfinity channel 1325 on Digital Starter in states within the ACC footprint and available in other Comcast markets on Digital Preferred.

Today’s news follows the Nov. 30 announcement that Comcast will distribute ACC Network to its Xfinity customers, allowing fans and followers of the Atlantic Coast Conference to access the multiplatform network.

With the addition of Comcast, ACCN is now fully distributed with every major satellite, telco and digital provider across the country, and available to nearly 90 million households.

ACCN annually televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports, including football, baseball, softball, field hockey, volleyball, wrestling, men’s and women’s basketball, lacrosse and soccer, plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming.

Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. The network is an all-access pass to nationally competitive events, expert analysis, documentaries, classic games and in-depth features on the premiere athletic and academic conference in college athletics.

For additional information on ACCN and its availability, visit www.GetACCN.com.

