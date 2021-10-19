ACC Football Notebook: News and notes heading into pivotal Week 8

No. 16 Wake Forest (6-0) is one of just 10 remaining FBS unbeaten teams. The Demon Deacons are 6-0 for the second time in program history and the first time since 1944.

Wake Forest steps out of conference this week for a road game at Army (4-2) on Saturday at noon on CBSSN. The Demon Deacons lead the league and rank sixth in the country in turnover margin.

News and Notes

The first of five league matchups this weekend starts Saturday when Virginia Tech (3-3, 1-1) welcomes Syracuse (3-4, 0-3) to Blacksburg for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff on RSN. The teams are meeting for only the second time as ACC members and for the first time in more than five years. Syracuse boasts the league’s second-best defense, allowing 308.8 yards per game, while the Hokies have the ACC’s second-ranked pass defense.

Clemson (4-2, 3-1) plays at No. 23 Pitt (5-1, 2-0) at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN in a key cross-division matchup. The Panthers lead the Coastal Division, while Clemson has just one loss in league play. Pitt is 5-1 for the first time since head coach Pat Narduzzi’s debut season in 2015, when it started 6-1. Five of Clemson’s six games this year have been decided by seven points or less.

Following an off week, Louisville (3-3, 1-2) returns to the gridiron to face Boston College (4-2, 0-2), which is coming off a home loss to NC State. The game is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network. Louisville holds a 4-3 edge in ACC games versus the Eagles since joining the conference in 2014, but Boston College has won three of the last four meetings, including last season’s 34-27 win at Chestnut Hill.

Georgia Tech (3-3, 0-2), which owns an all-time 19-17-1 edge in ACC play over the Cavaliers, seeks to win at Virginia (5-2, 3-2) for the first time since 2013 when the two teams meet Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network. Virginia owns the nation’s second-ranked passing attack and has scored 30-or-more points in all but one game this season. Each of the last three series meetings have been decided by less than a touchdown.

No. 18 NC State (5-1, 2-0) travels to Miami (2-4, 0-2) looking to extend its four-game win streak at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The teams are meeting for the second consecutive season and for the seventh time in ACC play. Miami’s last two losses to Virginia and North Carolina were decided by a total of five points. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack defense has held three teams this season to seven points or less.

Florida State (2-4) has produced wins over Syracuse and North Carolina in its last two outings to even its ACC record at 2-2. This week, the Seminoles face UMass (1-5), which is coming off its first win two weeks ago. The game will be televised at noon on ACC Network. It is the first meeting between these two teams.

For the second consecutive year, the ACC will host a Fall Unity Week, Oct. 23-30. ACC Unity Weeks are an initiative of the ACC’s Committee for Racial and Social Justice (CORE – Champions of Racial Equity) and have been developed in conjunction with its 15 member institutions.

Unity Week includes all home ACC contests Oct 23 through Oct. 30. At football games, both teams will line up arm-in-arm on their side of the field on the hash marks from 20-yard line to 20-yard line, while the Unity video is played and the Unity Statement is read.