ACC announces increased capacity for May 25-30 ACC Baseball Championship

Following North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s recent announcement lifting mass gathering limits, the Atlantic Coast Conference, in conjunction with the Charlotte Knights, announced Tuesday that the 2021 Baseball Championship will operate at full capacity.

Additionally, single-session tickets for the championship, which is set for May 25-30 at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina, are now on sale for $20 on the club level and $15 for field box seats.

Atrium Health will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday of the championship. Individuals that receive a vaccination on-site with Atrium Health will be given a free ticket for that day’s session.

The league’s top priority remains the health and safety of all attendees. The ticketing policies for this year’s event will adhere to all local and state guidelines, in addition to the protocols outlined in the ACC Medical Advisory Group Report, which requires team members to be tested prior to the event. Additionally, Governor Cooper’s May 14 announcement states “people who are not vaccinated should wear a mask and maintain distance in all indoor public settings and in outdoor settings when they can’t maintain six feet of distance.”

Ticket books for the full tournament are available for $225 on the club level and $170 for field box seats, which includes tickets to all 15 tournament games, including the championship game on Sunday.

Weekend passes are also available for $70 on the club level and $50 for field box seats, which includes tickets to Saturday’s semifinal games and Sunday’s championship game.

Packages are now available by visiting CharlotteKnights.com or by calling the Knights Ticket Office at 704-274-8282.

The 12-team field for the ACC Baseball Championship is set, as Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Virginia and Virginia Tech will compete for the crown. The championship bracket will be announced Sunday, May 23.

Hosted in the Charlotte region for the first time since 2001, the championship will again feature a pool play format leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion.

The 12 teams in the championship will be grouped into four pools of three teams apiece. Pool play will take place Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with three games per day. Each pool will play a round robin, with the top team advancing to the semifinals. The semifinals will take place on Saturday, followed by the championship on Sunday.

Charlotte was originally awarded the 2020 ACC Baseball Championship following a year-long RFP process, facilitated by the ACC Baseball Committee and approved by the league’s membership. Charlotte’s bid was submitted by the Charlotte Knights, Charlotte Sports Foundation, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and Visit Charlotte. The Queen City will now welcome the ACC one year later than originally planned after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of all 2020 ACC and NCAA spring championships.

Located in Uptown Charlotte, Truist Field opened in 2014 and is the host facility for the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The park has played host to more than 20 collegiate baseball games since 2015, including a number involving ACC teams.

The ACC Baseball Championship annually features many of the nation’s top teams and best players. The ACC has had at least six teams selected to compete in each of the last 16 NCAA Tournaments and has had at least one team in each of the last 14 College World Series.

