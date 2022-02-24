5 ways to use a Sprinter roof rack

Van life has become one of the most popular forms of adventuring and continues to grow. For those of us who love to head out and see new areas and explore nature, nothing comes close to taking out your van and experiencing a brand new adventure in it. More convenient and flexible than a camper, more powerful and capable than an adventure vehicle, the van lifestyle has so many perks that it’s no brainer for hardcore adventure enthusiasts.

When it comes to choosing which van you should invest in, several things have to be considered. Essentially, three main adventure vans brands have earned their reputation for good reasons. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the Ford Transit, and the Ram Promaster are all top-of-the-line adventure vehicles that each have their pros and cons.

What’s more, the van life community is a fiercely passionate community constantly ready to help give feedback, direction, and tips on getting the most out of your van adventures. Each of these models of adventure van has its significant communities that are passionate about why their brand of van is the best for adventures.

If you are in the Sprinter family, you know that the key, luxury-level experience Mercedes-Benz brings the van life is addictive. Not only does Mercedes-Benz bring luxury style craftsmanship, but they combine it with dependable, trusted quality that will more than prove the grit necessary. So whether you are heading out west to explore the sandy canyons of Utah for the first time or you are heading up north to the mountains of Vermont, the Sprinter is a dependable adventure vehicle.

Sprinter roof rack

One of the most essential aspects of van life is storage. This is where the van’s hit the sweet spot of bringing more diversity and economy than a full-sized RV, and they have the storage similar to a 5th wheel without the hassle. However, there is only so much storage that you can fit inside. While this is significant, any true adventurer will tell you that utilizing the capacity of your van’s roof is a necessity.

The problem is that finding quality roof racks for the Sprinter can prove to be a challenge. Most brands offer bulky, large, one size fits all racks that can be hard to secure. Some racks even require modifying your Sprinter roof by drilling holes into it to make it more secure. This can work, but most often, it’s not the best option.

So we decided to create the best option for a Sprinter roof rack, and the 144” high roof, Low Pro roof rack was born. This roof rack is custom designed for the Sprinter enthusiast and easy to install with no roof modifications like drilling necessary. Not only that, but it was designed to be aerodynamic with a low profile that allows for trustworthy and dependable storage without increasing your Sprinter’s natural resistance.

So if you are new to the Sprinter community, or maybe you are wondering how a Low Pro roof rack can help improve your adventures, here are five ways to use your Sprinter roof rack.

1. Power on the go

When you head out in the open, one of the most critical aspects of your journey is the excitement of the unexpected. Whether that means choosing the scenic route or simply stopping for the night to explore an area because you want to, this is where the memories in adventures are made.

The number one thing you want to ensure you have in every situation is power. When your van is home base, finding a way to make sure that you can keep the power running is a necessity. One of the best ways to do this is by using solar power. With adjustable crossbars, the Low Pro roof rack can fit any solar panel setup you may have and keep you powered up through your adventure.

2. The kayak never looked more at home

Boating equipment has always been a common use for roof racks. But, if you’re heading out to explore Idaho, Michigan, or any area with a lot of water, don’t do it without your favorite kayak. Strapping on a kayak or two is no sweat with the security of the Low Pro roof rack that will dependably keep your equipment in place.

Not only kayaks but surfboards and bike racks can all be fitted to your Lor Pro roof rack for any of your adventures.

3. Shade for days

One of the best advantages of putting a Low Pro roof rack on your Sprinter is that you can now have a shaded awning anywhere you set up base camp. So coming back to the van after a long day of hitting the surf or climbing through the canyons can be relaxing as you crack open your favorite drink and sit in the shade for a bit.

The Low Pro ensures that you can have the stability necessary for a manual awning and still utilize the space on top of the rack for more storage.

4. Keep the lights on

Whether you want to line the rack with floodlights or just add a couple of LEDs to make navigating storage easier during the night, using your roof rack for lighting is something you should do.

5. Add a ladder

A ladder is one feature that you should add to your Low Pro roof rack. This will completely transform how you interact with your roof rack and make storage and access so much easier. Instead of storing and retrieving being an absolute chore, with lights and a ladder installed, you can access your roof rack with ease no matter the time of day.

Conclusion

If you want to get the most out of your van adventure and upgrade your lifestyle quality, consider getting a roof rack for your Sprinter. It’s a simple modification you can make to your van with big benefits.

Story by Alex Hamilton