5 best roulette live casino games

Live dealer casinos have become very popular among gamblers due to current pandemic restrictions that have forced casinos worldwide to close their doors to visitors. Customers have turned to virtual casinos. They offer live blackjack, live baccarat, live poker, and roulette live casino variations. Today’s article will discuss the popularity of live casinos in New Zealand and currently the most popular live casino game in 2022 – the Live Roulette.

Roulette live casino advantages

When it comes to the live casino brands in New Zealand, there are many advantages that players can use and benefits from it. Below we have listed some of the most important.

The closest experience to land-based casinos

Ability to interact with the dealer and other players at the table

Mobile friendly

Multiple variations of roulette games

Games available 24/7

Disadvantages

Free mode unavailable

Possibility of technical errors and issues

How to find safe roulette live casino in NZ

Suppose you are looking for a safe online casino in NZ to play roulette live casino games.

In that case, you need to pay attention to a few crucial things that will confirm the reputation, quality and honesty of a particular live casino.

Check these three things:

Live online casino license

Check if the casino is regulated by a license and by which. It is essential that you choose casinos licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, or the Curacao Gaming Authority. These three regulators are the safest and most stringent for online casinos. Players can find license information in the footer of every online casino that offers games with live dealers.

Live casino games selection

Before registering for a particular casino, you can visit its games page and see all offered titles of real money games, including live casinos. A checking list of games is what you should check before you deposit money because you will ensure that the casino has enough and rich games with live dealers.

Support options at live casinos

All live dealer casinos have a live chat feature in-game, but to be clear, live dealers can not help you with errors and issues within your casino account. But when checking support options at an online casino, please make sure that the casino has a live chat available 24/7. In this case, you will always be safe round the clock and able to contact them whenever you have problems or questions.

Best roulette live casino games list

Here is the list of the best roulette live casino games:

Lighting Roulette Immersive Roulette Grand Live Roulette LIVE European Roueltte V.I.P. AutoSpeed Roulette LIVE

#1 Lighting Roulette

Live Lightning Roulette is Evolution Gaming unique live dealer game that features classic bets and so much more. There are up to five lucky numbers on each spin of the roulette wheel. If you win the lucky number, you can multiply your bet from 50 to 500x. This game is available on online casinos that support Evolution Gaming games.

#2 Immersive Roulette

Immersive Roulette is the definitive version of Live Roulette game that Kiwis can play only at Evolution Gaming casinos. What is unique with Live Immersive Roulette is that this game features a movie-style stream that can be seen in the slow-mo replay. Also, players can check out game stats in a detailed form.

#3 Grand Live Roulette

Grand Live Roulette is a bit underrated live dealer casino game launched by Authentic Gaming. The minimum bet for Kiwis is NZD1 and the maximum bet per spin is NZD 10,000. What is remarkable about this live game is that players have 20 seconds to place bets without any limits. Grand Live Roulette is available 24/7 for all players that are looking for traditional and classic variations of roulette at the live casino platform.

#4 Live European Roulette by NetEnt

Live European Roulette by NetEnt is an elegant and high-quality roulette game where players can place bets in style. The European version of Roulette is always recommended because it gives the lower house edge and better chances to win.

#5 Live Speed Roulette

Suppose you want to experience faster gameplay within the style and highest gaming experience. In that case, you should opt for Speed Roulette from NetEnt. This game gives the player only 8 seconds to place bets between spins. The minimum bet is NZD1, while the maximum bet per spin is NZD10,000.

Conclusion

A New Zealand live roulette casino player in 2020 can experience a high gaming experience when it comes to online gambling thanks to the live online casinos. Here we have mentioned the top 5 best roulette live casino games available at New Zealand casinos.

Story by David Sklansky

