Warner, Kaine announce $350,000 in economic development grants for Virginia

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $350,000 in federal funds towards the development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy for rural communities across Virginia.

The funds will be awarded to planning district commissions in Accomack County, Smyth County, Russell County, Scott County, and Augusta County. The funding will be used to establish an economic development planning framework, process, and strategy that supports private capital investment and job creation in each region.

“These grant awards provide an opportunity for long-term economic planning, supporting growth and development in rural counties,” the Senators said. “These are important investments to promote job creation and draw in new business in these communities.”

The Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission in Accomack County will receive $70,000 for economic development planning.

The Mount Rogers Planning District Commission in Smyth County will receive $70,000 for economic development planning.

The Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission in Russell County will receive $70,000 for economic development planning.

The Lenowisco Planning District Commission in Scott County will receive $70,000 for economic development planning.

The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission in Augusta County will receive $70,000 for economic development planning.

This funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration’s Economic Development District Planning Awards. The Trump Administration’s fiscal year 2018 budget proposed to eliminate funding for the Economic Development Administration. Warner and Kaine wrote to the Senate Appropriations Committee requesting that this proposal be overruled.