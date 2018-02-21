Voting now open in DMV license plate contest

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

Online voting is now open in the Virginia DMV Take Action Against Distraction License Plate Design Contest. The public has eight different license plate design concepts, created by Virginia high school students, from to which to choose.

“We want the public to take an active role in battling distracted driving,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “One of these plates will be instrumental in helping raise awareness about this important issue.”

The creator of the winning license plate design concept will receive a $1,000 prize, courtesy of AAA Mid-Atlantic, sponsor of the Take Action Against Distraction License Plate Design Contest.

“All eight of the license plate designs promote this important message,” said Georjeane Blumling, Vice President of Public Affairs for AAA Tidewater. “AAA is proud to partner with DMV for this effort to bring distracted driving issues to the forefront.”

To vote, visit www.dmvNOW.com/vaplatecontest. Voting opens February 20 and runs through March 20.

Anyone is welcome to vote. One vote can be cast once every 24 hours.

For more information on the Take Action Against Distraction License Plate Design Contest – including how to vote and resources on distracted driving, visit www.dmvNOW.com/vaplatecontest.





Stable Craft Brewing is a manufacturer of quality, craft beer and requires a motivated, results-driven Sales Manager to lead its sales department. More information: click here.



"



Related Stories