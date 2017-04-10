 jump to example.com

Virginia Tourism issues grants to 32 local music festivals

Published Monday, Apr. 10, 2017, 1:24 pm

virginiaVirginia Tourism Corporation has awarded sponsorships to 32 Virginia music festivals for total funds of $245,448 as part of its 2017 Music Festival Sponsorship Program.

The 32 awarded music festivals bring in 482,943 in attendance and $11,044,418 in ticket sales with an estimated economic impact of $46,819,863 to communities across the Commonwealth.

The VTC Music Festival Sponsorship Program is a funding source for established music festivals in Virginia to help growth of the festival and increase visitation to local communities, while also building Virginia’s reputation as a music destination. VTC funds can be used for any production aspects needed for the festival. Examples include entertainment costs, production costs, staging, etc.

 

Music Festival
Locality/Organization
Grant Award
Friday Cheers
Venture Richmond Events, LLC
$5,000
Native American Heritage Festival
Radford Visitors Center
$2,447
Fun House Fest
Virginia Arts Festival
$7,500
Thursday Jams
Abingdon Music Experience
$7,500
Chesapeake Bay Reggae Festival
Chesapeake Bay Reggae Festival
$7,500
Blue Ridge Music Center Summer 2017 Music Programs
Blue Ridge Music Center
$3,750
Hillsville Summer Nights Concert Series
Town of Hillsville
$2,500
Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival
Rooster Walk, Inc.
$7,500
The Howling Craft Beer and Music Festival
Wolf Hills Brewing Company
$2,500
Virginia Beach Patriotic Festival
Patriotic Festival II, Inc.
$7,500
Hot Fun in the Summertime Beach Music Festival
The Stuart Rotary Foundation
$5,000
HoustonFest
HoustonFest
$7,500
Celebrate Fairfax! Festival
Celebrate Fairfax, Inc.
$7,500
Mountains of Music Homecoming
The Crooked Road
$15,000
Chautauqua Festival
Wythe Arts Council, Inc.
$7,500
Shore Made Music Festival
Friends of Onancock School
$2,500
Columbia Pike Blues Festival
Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization
$7,500
Mountains of Music on Main
Montgomery Museum & Lewis Miller Art Center
$2,500
Heifetz International Music Festival of Concerts
Heifetz International Music Institute
$7,500
Red Wing Roots Music Festival
Black Bear Productions, Inc.
$7,500
Shenandoah Valley Music Festival
Shenandoah Valley Music Festival, Inc.
$7,500
FloydFest
Across the Way Productions
$15,000
Old Fiddlers Convention
Galax Moose Lodge #733
$2,500
Staunton Music Festival
Staunton Music Festival
$15,000
Lockn’ Festival
Lockn’ LLC
$15,000
Front Porch Fest
One Family Productions, Inc.
$5,000
Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion
Birthplace of Country Music
$15,000
Watermelon Park Fest
Shepherds Ford Productions, LLC
$5,000
The Festy Experience
The Festy Experience, LLC
$15,000
Joel Sweeney and the Banjo Festival
Joel Sweeney Festival Planning Committee
$5,000
Richmond Folk Festival
Venture Richmond Events, LLC
$15,000
Blue Ridge Folklife Festival
Ferrum College
$6,750

 

The next round of the VTC Music Festival Sponsorship Program grants will open early 2018. Music festivals interested in applying may visit vatc.org/grants for more information.

Tourism is an instant revenue generator for Virginia. In 2015, tourism generated $23 billion in revenue, supported 223,100 jobs and provided $1.6 billion in state and local taxes for the Commonwealth. Dollars invested in tourism are proven to provide a seven to one return in tax revenue for Virginia, and grant awards provide a stimulus to localities seeking to increase tourism visitation and revenue. For more information on the Virginia tourism industry, please visit virginia.org.

