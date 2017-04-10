Virginia Tourism issues grants to 32 local music festivals

Virginia Tourism Corporation has awarded sponsorships to 32 Virginia music festivals for total funds of $245,448 as part of its 2017 Music Festival Sponsorship Program.

The 32 awarded music festivals bring in 482,943 in attendance and $11,044,418 in ticket sales with an estimated economic impact of $46,819,863 to communities across the Commonwealth.

The VTC Music Festival Sponsorship Program is a funding source for established music festivals in Virginia to help growth of the festival and increase visitation to local communities, while also building Virginia’s reputation as a music destination. VTC funds can be used for any production aspects needed for the festival. Examples include entertainment costs, production costs, staging, etc.

Music Festival Locality/Organization Grant Award Friday Cheers Venture Richmond Events, LLC $5,000 Native American Heritage Festival Radford Visitors Center $2,447 Fun House Fest Virginia Arts Festival $7,500 Thursday Jams Abingdon Music Experience $7,500 Chesapeake Bay Reggae Festival Chesapeake Bay Reggae Festival $7,500 Blue Ridge Music Center Summer 2017 Music Programs Blue Ridge Music Center $3,750 Hillsville Summer Nights Concert Series Town of Hillsville $2,500 Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival Rooster Walk, Inc. $7,500 The Howling Craft Beer and Music Festival Wolf Hills Brewing Company $2,500 Virginia Beach Patriotic Festival Patriotic Festival II, Inc. $7,500 Hot Fun in the Summertime Beach Music Festival The Stuart Rotary Foundation $5,000 HoustonFest HoustonFest $7,500 Celebrate Fairfax! Festival Celebrate Fairfax, Inc. $7,500 Mountains of Music Homecoming The Crooked Road $15,000 Chautauqua Festival Wythe Arts Council, Inc. $7,500 Shore Made Music Festival Friends of Onancock School $2,500 Columbia Pike Blues Festival Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization $7,500 Mountains of Music on Main Montgomery Museum & Lewis Miller Art Center $2,500 Heifetz International Music Festival of Concerts Heifetz International Music Institute $7,500 Red Wing Roots Music Festival Black Bear Productions, Inc. $7,500 Shenandoah Valley Music Festival Shenandoah Valley Music Festival, Inc. $7,500 FloydFest Across the Way Productions $15,000 Old Fiddlers Convention Galax Moose Lodge #733 $2,500 Staunton Music Festival Staunton Music Festival $15,000 Lockn’ Festival Lockn’ LLC $15,000 Front Porch Fest One Family Productions, Inc. $5,000 Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion Birthplace of Country Music $15,000 Watermelon Park Fest Shepherds Ford Productions, LLC $5,000 The Festy Experience The Festy Experience, LLC $15,000 Joel Sweeney and the Banjo Festival Joel Sweeney Festival Planning Committee $5,000 Richmond Folk Festival Venture Richmond Events, LLC $15,000 Blue Ridge Folklife Festival Ferrum College $6,750

The next round of the VTC Music Festival Sponsorship Program grants will open early 2018. Music festivals interested in applying may visit vatc.org/grants for more information.

Tourism is an instant revenue generator for Virginia. In 2015, tourism generated $23 billion in revenue, supported 223,100 jobs and provided $1.6 billion in state and local taxes for the Commonwealth. Dollars invested in tourism are proven to provide a seven to one return in tax revenue for Virginia, and grant awards provide a stimulus to localities seeking to increase tourism visitation and revenue. For more information on the Virginia tourism industry, please visit virginia.org.