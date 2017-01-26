 jump to example.com

Virginia Chamber of Commerce announces partnership with the Virginia Council of CEOs

Published Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 6:53 am

virginiaThe Virginia Chamber of Commerce announced a formal partnership with the Virginia Council of CEOs. The Virginia Chamber of Commerce is the largest business association in Virginia, with more than 26,000 member companies. The Virginia Council of CEOs is a non-profit association founded in 2000 to connect CEOs for peer mentoring and professional growth.

Through the partnership, active members of the Virginia Council of CEOs will be granted dual membership in the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. The two organizations will work closely together on future events and initiatives, including the Chamber’s update this year to its long-term economic plan, Blueprint Virginia 2025.

“We look forward to working with the Virginia Council of CEOs in this new partnership,” said Barry DuVal, president and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. “The strategic plan adopted by our board last year called for expanding collaboration efforts with other business associations, and the fine work of the Virginia Council of CEOs in providing a platform for peer-to-peer CEO mentoring will complement the Chamber’s existing services. Our strength as the voice of Virginia business relies on engaging a broad cross-section of Virginia business leaders, and we welcome these CEOs as new members of the Virginia Chamber.”

“The Virginia Council of CEOs gives business leaders in Central Virginia an informal board of directors comprised of peers, dedicated to your success,” said Scot McRoberts, executive director of the council. “This partnership with the Virginia Chamber will provide a tremendous value for our current members and help us begin to form new CEO Roundtables in other parts of the Commonwealth.”

 

About the Virginia Council of CEOs

The Virginia Council of CEOs is a non-profit association that serves the CEOs of small and mid-sized businesses in Virginia.  The Council was founded in 2000 to connect CEOs so that they can learn and grow together. With 200 members in central Virginia at this time, the Council is forming new CEO Roundtables in other parts of the state in 2017. Learn more at vaceos.org.

 

About the Virginia Chamber of Commerce

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce is the largest business advocacy organization in the Commonwealth, with more than 26,000 members. The Chamber is the leading non-partisan business advocacy organization that works in the legislative, regulatory, civic and judicial arenas at the state and federal level to be a force for long-term economic growth in the Commonwealth. Learn more at vachamber.com.

