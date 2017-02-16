 jump to example.com

Transportation lock box would protect Virginia roads funds

Published Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 10:10 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

road work transportationFor the first time ever, Virginia lawmakers are poised to take the first step towards the passage of a constitutional amendment that would protect transportation funds, dedicated for the commonwealth’s roads and bridges, from being raided and used for other purposes. On Friday, lawmakers in the Senate will vote on House Joint Resolution 693 (Delegate LaRock) which requires that transportation funds be limited to use for transportation and related purposes only. The measure has already been approved by the House of Delegates.

If the amendment passes the full General Assembly this year, the identical language would be voted on by the General Assembly next year before going to voters as a referendum in the fall of 2018. The vote this year is critical and if passed and approved by voters in 2018, the  “lock-box” would put an end to historic raids on transportation funds which resulted in a transportation funding crisis that left VA struggling to fund basic maintenance and unable to invest in critical infrastructure.

In 2013, after nearly two decades of inaction, Virginia lawmakers passed a substantial and sustainable transportation funding package which ensures that adequate money will be available for the commonwealth’s transportation needs. That is, as long as it used as it was intended! “When transportation funds are taken and used in other areas, our roads and bridges are jeopardized and public trust erodes.  As motorists, we all know the damage to our vehicles that can result from poorly-maintained roads.  AAA believes that locking transportation money is a natural and critical next step for Virginia,” said Martha Mitchell Meade, Manager Public and Government Affairs for AAA.

Failure to properly maintain roads and to invest in improvements and future construction is not just about transportation.  Poor roadway systems can impact public safety and the economy. “Virginia is moving forward with responsible transportation investment, delivering long-needed projects and catching up on deferred maintenance. The time has come to ensure that transportation funding is secure so that we can continue our solid progress providing the infrastructure Virginia needs to improve commerce, safety, and quality of life,” noted Delegate Dave A. LaRock, the resolution’s chief patron.

Senator Jill Holtzman Vogel, Chairwoman of the powerful Senate Privileges and Elections Committee also believes in the effort. “I support this bill and urge my colleagues to pass it.  The bill protects transportation and infrastructure funding from diversion to projects of lesser importance.  It will ensure that adequate funding remains available to serve the needs of Virginia’s drivers for years to come,” the Senator said.

Amending Virginia’s constitution, however, is not easy. The measure must first pass out of a single general assembly session. There must then be an intervening election after which the measure is automatically referred to the next year’s session. It must them successfully pass muster with that group of lawmakers before it goes to the public for a vote. That means this amendment would be considered by lawmakers in in the 2018 legislative session and, if approved by voters in the fall of 2018, immediately become part of Virginia’s Constitution.

AAA, a strong motorist advocate for over 100 years will continue to work toward that end. “AAA believes that the momentum on this issue this year is a good sign and a solid step towards making a long sought after constitutional amendment possible,” added Meade. “A reliable transportation system is a win-win for all.  It allows people to get to work, school and all destinations safely and efficiently.” Meade concluded.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Report: About a third of Virginia farm workers are immigrants

New data emphasizes the contributions of immigrants to Virginia agriculture and the need for immigration reform.

Reality starting to sink in: Ceiling for this UVA team not as high as we thought

I feel like I just watched an overmatched UVA team lose a game in I don’t know how long.

#12 Duke rallies, tops #14 UVA, 65-55

#12 Duke beat #14 UVA at its own game, holding the Cavs to a season-low in a 65-55 win Wednesday night.

Waynesboro Salvation Army to close thrift store

The Waynesboro Salvation Army announced that its Family Thrift Store on Arch Avenue will close March 31.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Fake news and social media

Chris Graham talks with Virginia Tech professor Mark Orr to learn more about research into the impact of social media on society.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Redistricting reform fails in Virginia House

Chris Graham talks with Brian Cannon from OneVirginia2021 to discuss three redistricting reform bills that failed in the House of Delegates.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Duke-UVA hoops preview

Chris Graham talks with Mitchell Gladstone, who covers Duke basketball for The Chronicle.

Court: Trump order likely unconstitutional, issues prelim injunction

A federal judge found that President Donald Trump's Jan. 27 Executive Order is actually the Muslim ban that he promised as a candidate.

Staunton Police Department offering Citizens Police Academy

The Staunton Police Department is offering its 17th Citizens Police Academy beginning on Tuesday, March 28.

BRCC fund-raising campaign surpasses $8M goal

The “Student Focus. Community Impact” Campaign for Blue Ridge Community College successfully exceeded its $8 million goal.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 