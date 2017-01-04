Suspect held in Augusta County abduction
Published Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, 4:56 pm
An Augusta County man is being held on charges related to an abduction reported Wednesday morning at Blue Ridge Apartments in Verona.
Levi Scott Madison, 29, faces four charges related to the incident, which was reported at 8:10 a.m.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office received two calls for service at the location, regarding a male who had been assaulted and held against his will throughout the overnight hours, and a report that other people may have also been held in the apartment against their will.
The victim in this incident was allegedly struck in the face numerous times with a firearm and then was forced to hand over his debit card. His bank account was subsequently emptied.
Deputies responded and attempted several times to make contact with the suspect at the apartment, but were unable to do so. The Sheriff’s Office SWAT and negotiations teams, as well as the Staunton Police Department CIRT Team, responded.
A loudspeaker was utilized to make contact with Madison. In response, Madison opened the door and was confronted by members of the SWAT team. Madison attempted to retreat back into the apartment, but was taken into custody by SWAT operators without further incident.
Madison has been charged with the following:
- 18.2-47 Abduction by force
- 18.2-58 Robbery
- 18.2-53.1 Use of a firearm in commission of felony
- 18.2-57 Assault and battery
As a precautionary measure, Verona Elementary School was placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Office. A number of deputies provided security to the school to ensure the safety of the children.
The investigation is ongoing at this time, and additional charges may be pending.
