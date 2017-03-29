 jump to example.com

EMU alumnus Michael J. Sharp among UN officials confirmed dead in Congo

Published Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2017, 12:56 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

michael sharp emu

Michael J. “M.J.” Sharp ‘05, a United Nations official and former Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) peace worker, has been reported kidnapped with five others by unknown assailants in the Democratic Republic of Congo. In this 2015 photo provided by MCC, he visits with Elizabeth Namavu and children in Mubimbi Camp, home to displaced persons in the Democratic Republic of Congo. (Photo by Jana Asenbrennerova. Used with permission.)

Michael J. “M.J.” Sharp ‘05, a United Nations official kidnapped with five others in the Democratic Republic of Congo two weeks ago, has been confirmed as deceased by the Congolese government, according to Reuters.

The bodies of two Caucasians, a male and female, were found in the Central Kasai region, where Sharp and a female colleague went missing. A third body, later confirmed as their Congolese interpreter, was also found.

The Washington Post reported earlier today that Congolese government spokesman, Communications Minister Lambert Mende, told Top Congo FM that the bodies were found Monday but did not confirm they were of Sharp or the second UN official kidnapped with him, Zaida Catalan of Sweden.

“It’s now a certainty. It is the two investigators. We identified the third body in the grave with them as their Congolese interpreter,” Mende told Reuters.

The U.N. has not released any information as of press time.

“We are saddened to hear of this development and our prayers go out to M.J. and his family, as well as to the families of others devastated by violence in the DAR,” said EMU President Susan Schultz Huxman.

Congolese native Fidele Lumeya, a 2000 graduate of EMU’s Center for Justice and Peacebuilding, had been in contact with those in the Congo working on Sharp’s behalf. He is head of the Congolese American Council for Peace and Development, based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

“On behalf of the  Congolese diaspora community in the United States that I represent, I am saddened this news,” he said in a statement issued today. “Michael took a most perilous mission to investigate the ongoing killings, showing deep respect for the dignity of humankind and the women and children of Central Congo. His work in the Congo is a legacy of who we are as human beings, as Mennonites and Christian disciples.”

Sharp was part of a UN panel of experts investigating ongoing civil conflicts in the country. Violence had escalated over the weekend, with the murders of 42 police officers tasked with fighting a regional militia known as Kamuina Nsapu.

Congolese and UN officials had stated that search efforts to locate kidnapped individuals were underway.

Reports by ReutersAl Jazeera and other outlets note that the Kasai region has seen fighting and rebellion since September 2016 after the August killing by government forces of Kamwina Nsapu. Nsapu was a tribal chief and militia leader who had resisted President Joseph Kabila.

Sharp came to Eastern Mennonite University from Goshen, Indiana, and earned a BA in history with a minor in German in June 2005.

He has been serving with the UN since April 2015. Prior to that, Sharp worked with Mennonite Central Committee as the Eastern Congo Coordinator. [Read an article.]

In January 2015, he spoke to NPR about serving alongside the Congolese Protestant Council of Churches trying to persuade rebel fighters to lay down arms had convinced some 1,600 fighters to give up arms.

Story by Lauren Jefferson

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
UVA’s London Perrantes to compete in Reese’s College All-Star Game
VMI Keydets down JMU, 6-1
Liberty rallies late, falls at No. 16 East Carolina, 8-6
Report: Freezing temperatures in 2016 impacted Virginia honey production
McAuliffe on Trump executive orders on the Clean Power Plan
Game Notes: No. 16 UVA heads to VCU for 7 p.m. Wednesday game
State Police investigates fatal crash in Greene County
Liberty basketball’s Barmore, Talbert to transfer
Report: 65 percent growth in solar industry jobs in Virginia in 2016
Warner, Portman introduce bill to address NPS service maintenance backlog
Ben ‘Cooter’ Jones highlights Shenandoah Jamboree at the Wayne Theatre
Hearing loss: You are not alone
Trump order on climate change rollback: Reckless folly?
Three mistakes to avoid when naming your new company
An infrastructural business model for the 21st Century
Community services boards, local health departments provide rescue medication for opioid overdoses
‘States of Grace’ screening at Wayne Theatre on April 6
John Lee: Iran lobby coming to defense of Iran appeasement policy supporters
Listen: Chris Graham talks Final Four, Wrestlemania on 1560-The Fan
McAuliffe amendment would restore Virginia’s one-handgun-a-month law
House Republican leaders comment on McAuliffe Medicaid expansion proposal
Congressman Gerry Connolly endorses Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor
McAuliffe introduces budget amendment to pursue planning for Medicaid expansion
UVA baseball game at VCU moved to Wednesday
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 