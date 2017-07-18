Business, labor groups urge support for Atlantic Coast Pipeline

In a letter sent today to all six major party candidates for Virginia governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, a group of more than three dozen Virginia business and labor organizations expressed their support for the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

In the letter, the organizations outlined the substantial economic and environmental benefits the pipeline will bring to Virginia and encouraged the candidates’ support. In particular, the groups highlighted the thousands of new jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity the pipeline will generate during construction.

The groups also touted the 1,300 long-term new jobs, increased manufacturing and hundreds of millions of dollars in annual energy cost savings the pipeline will support once in operation.

Finally, the letter explains the significant environmental benefits the project will bring to Virginia by allowing public utilities to continue transitioning from coal to cleaner-burning natural gas and making increased investments in renewable energy.

The letter

Congratulations on winning your party’s nomination for statewide office. As you travel the Commonwealth, you likely have heard of EnergySure, a three-state coalition of nearly 300 businesses, economic development organizations and labor groups, and over 20,000 individuals who are standing up for reliable energy. As members of this coalition, we ask that you support the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project to bring much needed natural gas to our region. Now that you have received your party’s nomination and seek Virginians’ support for the office you pursue, we believe it is important that you fully understand the various needs, facts and benefits of this project.

First, let’s start in Hampton Roads where new energy infrastructure is urgently needed to diversify the region’s economy and create new pathways for growth. Economic developers in the region are hard at work recruiting advanced manufacturers and other new industries to replace the jobs and development lost as a result of sequestration and defense spending cuts. Yet the region’s natural gas pipeline infrastructure is fully tapped and unable to support these new industries. Natural gas is in such short supply that in recent winters Virginia Natural Gas has been forced to shut off service to major industrial customers just to keep homes warm and hospitals running. The Atlantic Coast Pipeline is a once-in-a- generation solution to these challenges. It will bring new, abundant and affordable supplies of natural gas into Hampton Roads so the region can once again compete for 21st century manufacturing industries and the good-paying jobs they support. The Atlantic Coast Pipeline also promises to be an economic game changer for the entire Commonwealth of Virginia. The project will stimulate billions of dollars in economic activity during construction and tens of millions of dollars a year in tax revenue once it’s built. By bringing new and lower-cost supplies of natural gas into the state, it will also lower energy costs for all Virginia consumers by close to $240 million a year. That represents enormous energy savings that businesses can reinvest in growth, and hardworking families can use to make ends meet.