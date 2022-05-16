Zach Williams fall tour coming to Dominion Energy Center in Richmond

Zach Williams will be performing at Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre on Nov. 7 for a night of music and ministry that will fill your heart and have you singing along all night long.

The Grammy Award winner will perform his signature blend of southern rock, country and faith-filled songwriting that is truly unlike anything else in Contemporary Christian music today. The show begins at 7PM and will also feature special guest Ben Fuller.

Tickets are available at DominionEnergyCenter.com, by phone at (804) 814-ETIX (3849), and at the main box office located at 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond.

Williams’ powerful and poignant journey spans how a boy with a storybook childhood filled with wonderfully nurturing parents, a strong and supportive grounding in the church, and a warm and loving local community was seduced away by the illusion of rock stardom, and the drug and alcohol excesses that can so often accompany that lifestyle.

These days, the Jonesboro, Ark.,-raised and currently Nashville-based artist is a renewed man. He’s a husband, a father, and has also become one of CCM’s leading artists and songwriters by carving a niche with his singular blend of southern rock, country, and faith-filled songwriting, which quickly awarded him his first GRAMMY Award® with his debut album, 2017’s Chain Breaker.

With two additional GRAMMY nods among numerous other accolades, he now returns to share his boldly vulnerable and hope-filled sophomore album, aptly titled Rescue Story.

