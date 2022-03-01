Youngkin vetoes bill creating independent police auditor in Arlington County

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has cast his first veto, of legislation that would create a new politically-appointed independent policing auditor to be hired directly by the Arlington County Board of Supervisors.

The bill, sponsored by Arlington Democratic Del. Patrick Hope, passed the House of Delegates with a bipartisan 65-35 vote, but the Senate approval was by a narrow 21-19 margin.

The politically-appointed auditor authorized in the legislation could be given the full powers of Arlington’s law enforcement civilian oversight body to make binding disciplinary determinations, including termination and involuntary restitution. Under the current law, a policing auditor would be hired by and report to Arlington’s county manager.

“The best way to ensure that any bad actors within law enforcement are held accountable is to stand up for law enforcement, not tear them down or subject them to politically-motivated inquiries,” Youngkin said.