WWE returning to John Paul Jones Arena on March 27

Published Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, 2:49 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Road to Wrestlemania will make a stop at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Sunday, March 27, a week before Wrestlemania 38.

WWE is bringing its Smackdown roster to JPJ for the house show event that, according to pre-show marketing, will feature Universal champion Roman Reigns, Smackdown women’s champ Charlotte Flair, tag champs The Usos, Intercontinental champ Shinsuke Nakamura and former tag champs The New Day.

It’s looking like the main event for WM38 will feature Reigns against the current WWE champ, Brock Lesnar, in what WWE is currently selling as a possible title-vs.-title match, though, don’t bank on that.

The JPJ show has a 7 p.m. belltime.

Tickets start at $15 and will go on sale on Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Story by Chris Graham