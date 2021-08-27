WTJU’s Freefall Music Festival looks to set new world record

Published Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, 6:58 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

WTJU’s signature free fall concert — Freefall — returns on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 3-9 p.m. with a free celebration for our community. And this year, there’s going to be an effort to try to break a Guinness world record.

Cognizant of COVID safety guidelines, the 2021 event will be held outdoors at IX Art Park, 522 2nd Street SE in Charlottesville. More information at FreefallCville.com.

This year’s lineup features:

3 p.m.: Vinyl Takeover + Labor Day Weekend cookout and lawn games. Grab a hotdog and a drink, toss some cornhole, and dig the sweet tunes coming from WTJU’s vinyl collection

5:15 p.m.: Zuzu’s Hot Five. Louis Armstrong combo meets Mardi Gras street party

6:30 p.m.: Susie and the Pistols. Americana rhythm and blues that feels good and sounds great

7:30 p.m.: Guinness record-breaking attempt. We need at least 321 people to make the World’s Largest Human Music Note. Let’s make history together!

8 p.m.: Ebony Groove. Classic Charlottesville Gogo, Funk, R&B

In addition to live music, the festival includes a community cookout with hot dogs and veggie dogs. Plus food trucks and local brews.

“Last year, the COVID pandemic pretty well wrecked all live music, and we deeply missed connecting with other people in our community.” said Nathan Moore, General Manager of WTJU 91.1 FM. “This year, WTJU is pleased to bring back Freefall with one blockbuster community festival on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend.”

WTJU 91.1 FM has been part of the University of Virginia since its first broadcast in 1957. WTJU is a community radio station that enriches the culture of Virginia, extends the educational mission of UVA, and brings people together through excellent music and conversation.