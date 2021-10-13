WTJU 91.1 FM to unveil new mural at its Ivy Road studios

WTJU 91.1 FM has long been known for its colorful on-air personalities and eclectic music. This fall, WTJU became even more colorful.

Charlottesville-based artist Chicho Lorenzo has completed a mural on the east-facing wall of WTJU’s studio building at 2244 Ivy Road. The mural features a giant radio and an aesthetic inspired by Art Nouveau and psychedelia.

“These art styles not only look cool, they also arose as a response to increasing mechanization. Today, WTJU is about nurturing beauty and human connection in a world that is increasingly algorithm-driven,” said Nathan Moore, WTJU General Manager.

The public is warmly invited to a mural unveiling celebration on Friday, Oct. 22, 5-6:30 p.m. at the WTJU Studios (2244 Ivy Road). Attendees can meet artist Chicho Lorenzo, tour the station, and hear more about the mural project and the process. DJ Sister Pirate Jenny of Radio Freedonia (Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. on WTJU 91.1 FM) will be spinning vinyl.

The mural is a result of Chicho Lorenzo’s artistry, as well as key institutional partnerships. WTJU worked with the Charlottesville Mural Project at The Bridge PAI to coordinate the project, and the mural was sponsored by the UVA Vice Provost of the Arts.

WTJU 91.1 FM has been part of the University of Virginia since its first broadcast in 1957. WTJU is a community radio station that enriches the culture of Virginia, extends the educational mission of UVA, and brings people together through excellent music and conversation. Its operations also encompass WXTJ 100.1 FM Student Radio and Virginia Audio Collective.