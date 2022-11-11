Wood, Lee likely to be elected in Waynesboro: Canvass to declare winners on Monday

More numbers are in, and the writing may be on the wall for incumbent Ward D Waynesboro City Councilman Sam Hostetter.

As you may recall, Republican challenger Jim Wood was up by 21 votes on Election Night over incumbent Sam Hostetter in Ward D. In Ward C, Kenny Lee was up 57 votes over Republican nominee Jeremy Sloat.

Breaking down the numbers, it appears that Hostetter would have to receive every vote outstanding in Ward D to tie Wood unless additional ballots are received by mail on Saturday.

It would appear by the same math, that Kenny Lee has enough votes to hold on to the lead and be declared the winner in Ward C.

Breaking it down

Director of Elections Lisa Jeffers provided an email update to candidates in Ward C and D Thursday evening.

According to Jeffers, a provisional meeting was held by the Electoral Board on Wednesday.

She said in the email that “at this meeting all paperwork and figures given from the night before were re-examined.”

A total of 82 provisional ballots were cast among the five precincts, including the Central Absentee Precinct, which according to the State Board of Elections, includes mailed ballots processed before and after Election Day (but postmarked by Nov. 8).

“After careful consideration and all legal issues raised and abided by, 49 provisional ballots will be counted,” she said in her email update to candidates.

The breakdown per precinct is as follows:

Ward A: 6

Ward B: 20

Ward C: 5

Ward D: 13

CAP/Absentee Precinct: 11

The absentee or CAP breakdown is as follows:

Ward A: 1

Ward B: 5

Ward C: 3

Ward D: 2

The breakdown provided by Jeffers adds up to 55 ballots.

An additional 15 ballots were received by mail after Election Day and will also be counted, according to Jeffers.

The absentee ballot count is as follows:

Ward A: 1

Ward B: 7

Ward C: 1

Ward D: 6

According to Jeffers, she does not expect any additional ballots. The United States Postal Service is closed for Veterans Day on Friday, but Jeffers said mail would run on Saturday at her office.

If any additional ballots are received by Monday at noon, and postmarked by Election Day, they will be considered at the final Electoral Board canvass.

The extended canvass of the city election will take place on Monday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. at 605 Market Ave., in the lower level of the library.

The meeting is open to the public.

Assuming Jim Wood is determined to be the winner in Ward D, Hostetter would have the option to file a recount petition with Waynesboro Circuit Court within 10 days of the certification if the difference between the candidates is not more than 1 percent of the total votes cast between the candidates.

Related stories