Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
wood lee likely to be elected in waynesboro canvass to declare winner on monday
Government/Politics

Wood, Lee likely to be elected in Waynesboro: Canvass to declare winners on Monday

Crystal Graham
Published:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

More numbers are in, and the writing may be on the wall for incumbent Ward D Waynesboro City Councilman Sam Hostetter.

As you may recall, Republican challenger Jim Wood was up by 21 votes on Election Night over incumbent Sam Hostetter in Ward D. In Ward C, Kenny Lee was up 57 votes over Republican nominee Jeremy Sloat.

Breaking down the numbers, it appears that Hostetter would have to receive every vote outstanding in Ward D to tie Wood unless additional ballots are received by mail on Saturday.

It would appear by the same math, that Kenny Lee has enough votes to hold on to the lead and be declared the winner in Ward C.

Breaking it down

Director of Elections Lisa Jeffers provided an email update to candidates in Ward C and D Thursday evening.

According to Jeffers, a provisional meeting was held by the Electoral Board on Wednesday.

She said in the email that “at this meeting all paperwork and figures given from the night before were re-examined.”

A total of 82 provisional ballots were cast among the five precincts, including the Central Absentee Precinct, which according to the State Board of Elections, includes mailed ballots processed before and after Election Day (but postmarked by Nov. 8).

“After careful consideration and all legal issues raised and abided by, 49 provisional ballots will be counted,” she said in her email update to candidates.

The breakdown per precinct is as follows:

  • Ward A: 6
  • Ward B: 20
  • Ward C: 5
  • Ward D: 13
  • CAP/Absentee Precinct: 11

The absentee or CAP breakdown is as follows:

  • Ward A: 1
  • Ward B: 5
  • Ward C: 3
  • Ward D: 2

The breakdown provided by Jeffers adds up to 55 ballots.

An additional 15 ballots were received by mail after Election Day and will also be counted, according to Jeffers.

The absentee ballot count is as follows:

  • Ward A: 1
  • Ward B: 7
  • Ward C: 1
  • Ward D: 6

According to Jeffers, she does not expect any additional ballots. The United States Postal Service is closed for Veterans Day on Friday, but Jeffers said mail would run on Saturday at her office.

If any additional ballots are received by Monday at noon, and postmarked by Election Day, they will be considered at the final Electoral Board canvass.

The extended canvass of the city election will take place on Monday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. at 605 Market Ave., in the lower level of the library.

The meeting is open to the public.

Assuming Jim Wood is determined to be the winner in Ward D, Hostetter would have the option to file a recount petition with Waynesboro Circuit Court within 10 days of the certification if the difference between the candidates is not more than 1 percent of the total votes cast between the candidates.

Related stories

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

crypto investment

7 Best Low Supply Cryptocurrency to Buy 2022
Bitcoin Billy
jerry ratcliffe

Jerry Ratcliffe Show: UVA Pitt preview, review of UVA Hoops season opening win
Chris Graham

Hootie and Chris Graham talk UVA Football, with an eye on the game with Pitt this weekend, then break down the Cavaliers' 73-61 win over North Carolina Central in Monday's season opener.

winsome earle-sears

Winsome Earle-Sears breaks with Donald Trump: ‘It is time to move on’
Chris Graham

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears has publicly broken with Donald Trump, telling Fox News Business on Thursday that the former president has “become a liability.”

virginia deq

DEQ leading effort to ensure safety of drinking water in South Fork Roanoke River watershed
Chris Graham
virginia

Japanese company to establish warehouse, distribution facility in Chesapeake
Chris Graham
hurricane season

Tropical Storm Nicole: Rain, wind gusts, flooding are concerns for Virginia
Crystal Graham
miracle on 24th street shenanarts

ShenanArts to deliver holiday magic with production of ‘Miracle on 34th Street’
Crystal Graham