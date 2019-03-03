Women’s Basketball: UVA closes regular season with 103-66 loss at No. 4 Notre Dame

The UVA women’s basketball team (11-18, 5-11 ACC) closed out the final regular-season with a 103-66 loss at No. 4 Notre Dame (27-3, 14-2 ACC) on Sunday at Purcell Pavilion in Notre Dame, Ind.

Junior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) scored 19 points with nine rebounds. Junior forward Lisa Jablonwoski (Ernster, Luxembourg) scored 17 points, matching her career high, with 10 points for her second double-double of the year. Notre Dame had three players post 20-point games, including Arike Ogunbowale with 24 points. Jackie Young came off the bench to score 22 points with 10 rebounds. Virginia shot 32.5 percent (25-of-77) while Notre Dame shot 55.1 percent (38-of-69). Notre Dame held a 47-37 advantage in rebounding.

Notre Dame started the game making six of its first eight field goal attempts, including scoring 10-straight points in a 1:18 span to build up a 29-16 advantage in the first quarter. The Cavaliers kept pace early in the second period, outscoring Notre Dame 9-8 in the first three minutes of the quarter, but the Irish used their long-range shooting as well as taking advantage of free throw opportunities to build up a 53-33 lead at halftime.

Notre Dame outscored UVA 30-14 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. The Cavaliers closed the game on a 9-0 run over the final 3:30 of the game, including five points from sophomore guard Brianna Tinsley (Madison, Va.).

With the victory, Notre Dame clinched the regular-season ACC title.

