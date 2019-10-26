Women’s Basketball: Career of UVA’s Felicia Aiyeotan comes to an end

Published Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, 1:38 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

UVA women’s basketball senior center Felicia Aiyeotan (Lagos, Nigeria) has been diagnosed with a medical condition that has ended her collegiate basketball career at UVA.

“With each day we are all faced with obstacles that can change our thought processes, our approach to the day, sometimes our plans for the week ahead,” said head coach Tina Thompson. “Those changes in most cases bring a tad bit of frustration, stress and even fear depending on the circumstance. But, when that said obstacle changes the course of your entire life, hopes and dreams, to no fault of your own, how do you approach that? With the news of Felicia’s diagnosis we are in a daily process of figuring it out. A member of our family has been hit with life-changing news and we are all devastated. Devastated that Fe has lost one of the things that she loves most and there is nothing we can do to fix it. We are a family here at Virginia. As a program we first grow the hearts of our student athletes and their talents second. I’m not sure if we will ever be able to mend Fe’s heart with this great loss, but we will do everything possible to comfort her and support her in journey of her new normal. It is in fact what family does.”

Aiyeotan appeared in seven games for the Cavaliers in 2018-19, averaging 6.9 rebounds per contest. She was named to the ACC All-Defensive team as a sophomore after leading the conference in blocked shots. She finishes her career ranked third in program history with 140 blocked shots.

Comments