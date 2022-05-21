Wofford hangs on for 4-3 win over VMI in Game 2 of weekend series

The VMI baseball team played the top team in the Southern Conference tough Friday afternoon, but Wofford held on for a 4-3 victory from Gray-Minor Stadium.

The VMI pitching staff allowed just four hits, but the Terriers took advantage of 10 walks, three errors and two hits batsmen.

Wofford scored two runs in the top of the first but redshirt sophomore shortstop Zac Morris hit a solo home run in the bottom of the frame. Will Knight singled in Cole Jenkins in the bottom of the second and Brett Cook hit a solo home run in the third to put VMI ahead 3-2.

The Terriers countered with two runs in the top of the fourth, which ended the scoring for the remainder of the game. The Keydet defense turned double plays in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to keep it a one-run contest.

The Keydets had two on and two out in the seventh but couldn’t push the tying run home and had a baserunner on in the ninth and one out but closer Dalton Rhadans worked out of the jam for the save.

Jenkins was 2-for-2 with a walk and was also hit by a pitch to reach safely in each of his four plate appearances. Morris was 3-for-4 with a walk and Justin Nase had two hits, including a double. Knight and Cook each had a hit and a walk.

Nathan Light threw three scoreless innings of relief and Will Lopez threw 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

John Dempsey walked three times for Wofford (39-14-1/15-4-1). Luke Stephens earned the win with three innings of scoreless relief.

The two teams meet Saturday at 1 p.m. in the series and regular season finale. The Keydet senior class of Adam Jewell, Nase, Knight, Light, Lopez, Reeves Whitmore and Jacob Mustain will be honored in a pre-game ceremony.

