What is online live casino gaming and why is it becoming more popular?

Published Thursday, Jun. 24, 2021, 9:52 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Back then, online casino gaming only meant playing casino games on the internet. These casino games could be slot machines and table games like blackjack, poker, and many more. Players would usually go against a computer and only be dealt with by automated dealers as well. However, this has already changed thanks to the latest technologies.

Live dealer games are becoming trendier these days that an online casino bonus is typically offered to players who haven’t tried it before. When playing a live casino game, it is as if you are in an actual casino and are sitting on a table with players and a dealer that you can interact with.

Pretty much all casino games that involve dealers are now available on live casinos. This means that you can now easily find a live virtual table for games like roulette, poker, blackjack, baccarat, bingo, different dice games, wheel games, and even the lottery. However, know that not all online casinos have a live table to offer just yet.

Why live dealer games are gaining more attention

Well, why wouldn’t live dealer games be in the spotlight? This is mostly the preferred option of many land casino goers if they miss the gambling scene. It’s an interactive and social gaming experience because most live casinos would allow their players to interact with each other and even the dealer. It’s simply more enjoyable to feel like you are playing a game that has a real human touch. Live casinos also ensure that they only get the most charming dealers out there.

Knowing that your game is also being dealt with by an actual person could somehow make you feel more at ease. This is especially if you still feel iffy about going against AI-powered dealers. Live casino game dealers are also very accommodating and assuring. They could make players feel like they are in an actual casino even if they are playing in their jammies in bed.

The quality of live casino games is also an experience itself. If you haven’t tried playing at online live casinos before, you probably are thinking that you will only be playing with a dealer who is sitting in front of a camera, but this isn’t the case.

When entering a virtual casino room or table, you get to see a dealer who is seated at an actual casino table. You also get to have different views and angles of the table. A casino studio doesn’t just use one camera as they use multiple camera setups that are strategically placed around the casino table.

Typically, players would get a wide-angle view of the dealer, the backdrop to make it seem like you are in an actual casino, the table itself, and the cards or the whole game. There should also be a camera angle that is zoomed into the game itself so that players can get a good view of what’s happening in real-time.

Dealer interaction is one thing but many live casinos also let the players interact with each other. Typically, players could talk with each other through a chatbox. Of course, the chat boxes are usually monitored to ensure that nothing suspicious is taking place on the table. Dealers also read the public chat box so that they can easily answer your questions if you have any. Live casinos allowing this simply makes this activity social and more fun.

The future

The bottom line is that all of these make online live casino gaming as realistic as it could be, and this is why it’s easy to understand why live dealer games are quickly taking over the online gambling scene. While playing traditional games online can still be fun, being able to be a part of a virtual casino table is already an experience on its own. It’s something that land casino goers can easily appreciate.

Back then, live dealer games are only for computer or laptop users but today, even mobile users are allowed to sit on the virtual table. Technology has just really ensured that mobile players can also enjoy quality online casino gaming.

All online casinos may be offering live dealer games one day as more and more people are starting to prefer this way of gambling. It’s handy now that we are still dealing with a pandemic. Even if Las Vegas is already back in business, many still prefer gambling in the comfort of their homes, and playing live dealer games is simply a safer alternative.