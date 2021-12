Waynesboro sets garbage collection schedule for upcoming Christmas holiday

Waynesboro Public Works will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in observance of the Christmas Holiday.

Cans will be collected from Monday, Dec. 20 to Wednesday, Dec. 22. Please place your can out for collection by 6 a.m. Monday to ensure pick up.

You can call the Refuse Division at (540) 942-6764.

