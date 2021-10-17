Waynesboro Players returning to the stage in November

Waynesboro Players is gearing up for a return to the stage in November at the start of what the group hopes is a busy 2021-2022 season.

The Players are putting on “An Inspector Calls” by J.B. Priestley Nov. 4-7 at the Spillman Auditorium at Waynesboro High School.

It will be the first public performances from the Players since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, though the group, which dates back to 1962, did stage a streaming production of “It’s a Wonderful Life – A Radio Show” to benefit Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry this past December.

“Since 1962, Waynesboro Players has always been about giving back to the community” said Ed Smith, vice president of Waynesboro Players.

“As the fall season is upon us Waynesboro Players is encouraging the public to support WARM in their mission to serve those who need housing the most in our community,” Smith said.

Also on tap for the Players’ 2021-2022 season is a production of “The Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church” by Bo Wilson, which is set for March 2-6, and “Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harling, which will be on stage May 5-8.

For more information on the Waynesboro Players 2021-2022 season, visit www.waynesboroplayers.org.