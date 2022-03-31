Waynesboro man injured after police pursuit ends in crash in Stuarts Draft

A Waynesboro man is being treated for serious injuries after a pursuit involving the Skyline Drug Task Force and Augusta County Sheriff’s Office ended in a crash in Stuarts Draft.

Authorities involved in a drug task force investigation encountered the 37-year-old Waynesboro man, whose name was not released, at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday in a hotel parking lot on Foursquare Lane in Fishersville. The man drove off in a 2011 Ford Fusion, and when the man refused to stop for law enforcement, a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the Ford Fusion struck a 2016 Dodge truck that was turning into a restaurant parking lot on Draft Avenue in Stuarts Draft. The Ford Fusion then struck a telephone pole and overturned. The utility pole was knocked down and struck an unoccupied GMC SUV parked in the lot.

The Waynesboro man was transported to UVA Medical Center, and is still being treated for serious injuries. A female passenger was treated and released from Augusta Health. The driver of the Dodge truck was not injured in the crash.

At the request of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic crash is being investigated by the Virginia State Police. The crash remains under investigation.

Multiple charges are pending against the Ford Fusion’s driver. The task force investigation remains ongoing at this time.

The Skyline Drug Task Force is composed of investigators from the Staunton Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Department and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office.

