Waynesboro Democrats winding down summer with meet and greet

The Waynesboro Democratic Committee will hold its Summer Wind Down and Rev Up on Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m. at North Park in Waynesboro.

North Park is located at 800 Bridge Avenue.

This is a chance for residents to come out and meet our executive committee, learn about the upcoming elections, and enjoy some pizza. The event will feature local candidates Randall Wolf (House District 20) and Jennifer Kitchen (House District 25).

Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and it is asked if anyone is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that they do not attend.