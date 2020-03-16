Waynesboro declares local emergency in response to COVID-19

Published Monday, Mar. 16, 2020, 7:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp has declared a local emergency in response to local COVID-19 impacts.

The order cancels all events and gatherings of 50 or more people to be hosted by the city or to be held on city-owned property for the next eight weeks.

The exceptions to that are the Waynesboro Planning Commission scheduled for Tuesday and the upcoming schedule of Waynesboro City Council meetings.

Information regarding remote participation in the Planning Commission meeting will be posted on the city’s Facebook page.

Hamp, in a statement in a news release sent out late Monday, emphasized that the coronavirus pandemic will not disrupt core and essential city services delivered by public safety agencies and the public works department.

For the latest information on the impacts of COVID-19 on Waynesboro, go online to www.waynesboro.va.us.

Related