Waynesboro Assessment Center to transition back to Urgent Care on June 8

The Augusta Health Waynesboro Assessment Center on Lew Dewitt Boulevard will transition back to be a full-service Urgent Care, including laboratory and x-ray services, on Tuesday, June 8.

Concurrently on June 8, COVID-19 testing for those with respiratory symptoms will be available at three Urgent Care locations: Staunton, Stuarts Draft and Waynesboro.

Augusta Health had converted its Waynesboro Urgent Care to be the Waynesboro Assessment Center on March 19, 2020, to evaluate, treat, test and educate those who were experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Now, 15 months later, the facility is transitioning back to its Urgent Care status.

“This is a very positive sign for the community that we are progressing towards a ‘new normal'”, says Liz McWhirt, RN and practice administrator for Urgent Cares at Augusta Health. “We’ve been closely monitoring our COVID-19 statistics, and our positive test results and hospitalizations are trending down and staying down. Our COVID-19 vaccination counts are increasing. So, while it’s not a ‘back to normal’ the way it was, it is time to broaden our services in a safe way.

“COVID-19 testing will now be more convenient for those in the Stuarts Draft and Staunton areas, and access to all Urgent Care services will be more convenient for those in the Waynesboro area,” McWhirt said.

COVID-19 testing for those with respiratory symptoms can be done as an unscheduled, typical Urgent Care visit at any of the three locations. Patients with a physician order for testing for other reasons —such as travel or school requirements — should call Central Scheduling at 833-AHC-HLTH for an appointment.

Processes and procedures to keep patients safe are in place at all three locations: registering from the car, messaging when the room or technician is available, and, as a healthcare facility, required facemasks while in the building.

