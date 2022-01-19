Waynesboro admitting trouble with refuse collection this week

Published Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, 6:44 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Trash collection crews in Waynesboro are running behind due to this weekend’s snow event, which is not a surprise, because snow removal was also behind, or in some cases, practically non-existent.

Trash collection in alleyways is particularly challenging this week with some inaccessible to refuse vehicles because of the spottiness of the snow removal response.

The city is asking if you are able to dig out your cans from the snow and provide a path for the collectors.

Also, reality check, you might need to leave refuse cans out for pick up next week if the city is unable to access you this week. Asuming you will have extra bags, they may be left next to can in this instance.

Questions? You may call the Refuse Division at (540) 942-6764.