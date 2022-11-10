Menu
wawa honors service members with free coffee on veterans day
Arts, Culture, Life, Travel, Well-Being

Wawa honors service members, their families with free coffee on Veterans Day

Crystal Graham
Published:
coffee at the gas station
(© BlackMediaHouse – stock.adobe.com)

Wawa will once again offer free hot coffee to veterans, active military members and their families on Veterans Day, with no military ID required.

The free coffee offer will be available at all Wawa stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Florida.

“It’s our annual tradition to salute service members on Veterans Day with a hot cup of coffee to thank them for everything they do to serve our communities,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO. “In its 12th year, we’ve been providing service members abroad with a Taste of Home through our coffee care packages, and we are passionate about continuing this tradition for years to come.”

Operation Taste of Home care packages are an annual tradition organized by Wawa Associates and supported by the USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey and USO Central Florida who together help send more than 15,000 care packages to the military currently deployed.

In addition, The Wawa Foundation presented a check to the USO for $800,586.54 raised through in-store coin and scan campaigns held at every Wawa store during the summer of 2022. The funds go to programs supporting the military and their families and are distributed to the local USO centers located throughout Wawa’s operating area.

Since 2012, The Wawa Foundation has raised over $9.6 million to support USO programs and services that help to keep service members connected to family, home and country.

Wawa has sent hundreds of thousands of cups of coffee and care packages to our military overseas who have written to request it. Partnering with the USO to formally send care packages to the troops is just one of the many ways Wawa shows support and thanks for the great men and women who serve our country.

For more information, visit www.wawa.com

 

Crystal Graham

