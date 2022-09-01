Wawa gives teachers free coffee every day in September
Wawa, Inc. has announced the return of its month-long “Cheers to Classrooms” celebration across the Mid-Atlantic operating area including Virginia, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.
Wawa will recognize teachers and school administration who educate, guide and inspire children across our region with the following support:
- Free any size hot coffee for teachers & school administration: All day, every day from Sept. 1-30, any size hot coffee is free for all teachers and school administration.
- $50,000 “Cheers to Classrooms” chainwide fund: Through a partnership with Donor’s Choose, an online resource for teachers to submit funding requests for school supplies/support, Wawa has designated a $50,000 chainwide matching fund to support schools throughout its operating area. Teachers can submit a project at donorschoose.org and those schools that meet Wawa’s funding criteria could receive matching funds.
“Wawa is excited to bring back its ‘Cheers to Classrooms’ initiative to put a smile on the faces of teachers and administration that work so hard to do the same for children in our community,” said Dave Simonetti, senior director of store operations for Wawa. “Our associates are also looking forward to visiting local schools throughout the month to welcome teachers back into the classroom and show our appreciation for everything they do.”
Wawa extended “Cheers to Classrooms,” with free coffee to Florida teachers and administration throughout the month of August to coincide with the start of school in the Sunshine State.