VWC regional offices closed until further notice

In response to recommendations concerning COVID-19, starting Monday, March 30, all Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission regional offices will be closed until further notice.

Regional offices are located in Bristol, Fairfax, Harrisonburg, Manassas, Roanoke and Virginia Beach. The Commission’s headquarters located in Richmond, Virginia remains open at this time. Electronic filings are highly recommended to avoid exposure during this extraordinary health crisis.

During this time, VWC is committed to continuing to serve our customers:

Our websiteand WebFileremain operational

Our Customer Contact Center is still available for calls at 1-877-664-2566

We are working closely with stakeholders to accommodate upcoming hearing and mediation schedules

VWC will continue to work in accordance with the State of Virginia and Commission guidelines and recommendations. Additional updates will be announced as needed.

Visitors to our headquarters location with respiratory or flu-like symptoms, or those considered vulnerable to COVID-19, should please refrain from coming to our home office.

If you have additional questions about an upcoming hearing, please contact the Deputy Commissioner’s Office located on your Notice of Hearing, or contact VWC’s Customer Contact Center at 1-877-664-2566.

The Commission is working diligently to assist our customers as needed. If you have any other questions, please contact VWC at 1-877-664-2566 or email: questions@workcomp.virginia.gov.

