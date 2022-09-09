VMI hosts Bucknell in 2022 home opener, looks to rebound from Week 1 loss

VMI Football hosts its home opener on Saturday, welcoming the Bucknell Bison to Foster Stadium for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.

The Keydets (0-1) had a tall task for its season opener, falling to the 22nd-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem last Thursday night on the ACC Network.

Although VMI moved the ball on a couple of drives and the defense held a powerful Wake Forest to field goals on three drives, the Keydets would ultimately fall 44-10.

The Keydets totaled 222 yards of offense, including a 34-yard touchdown from Collin Ironside to Grant Swinehart. The touchdown was the fourth touchdown of Swinehart’s career, and his first receiving touchdown.

Scouting Bucknell

Bucknell had a tough opening-season loss, falling To Towson 14-13 in overtime when an extra point sailed wide. The Bison scored a touchdown to open the fourth quarter and tie the game at 7-7 as the teams needed more than 60 minutes to decide the game.

Towson would score on their first overtime possession, holding on for the victory when Bucknell could not convert an extra point following its overtime touchdown. Preseason, Bucknell was slated to finish 7th in the Patriot League after a 1-10 finish in the 2021 campaign.

Coached by Dave Cecchini (4th season), Bucknell’s top returner is defensive back Gavin Pringle who was voted an All-Patriot League player in 2021.

TV/Streaming

Saturday’s game can be seen on ESPN+ with a paid subscription. Wade Branner will be on the play-by-play and Chip Tarkenton will serve as analyst.

VMI Radio Network

WWZW – A free audio broadcast of the game is available at 3wzfm.com. Richard Lewis will call the play-by-play and Rick Cruze will be the analyst.