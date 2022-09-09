Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
vmi hosts bucknell in 2022 home opener looks to rebound from week 1 loss
Sports

VMI hosts Bucknell in 2022 home opener, looks to rebound from Week 1 loss

Staff/Wire
Last updated:

VMI AthleticsVMI Football hosts its home opener on Saturday, welcoming the Bucknell Bison to Foster Stadium for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.

The Keydets (0-1) had a tall task for its season opener, falling to the 22nd-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem last Thursday night on the ACC Network.

Although VMI moved the ball on a couple of drives and the defense held a powerful Wake Forest to field goals on three drives, the Keydets would ultimately fall 44-10.

The Keydets totaled 222 yards of offense, including a 34-yard touchdown from Collin Ironside to Grant Swinehart. The touchdown was the fourth touchdown of Swinehart’s career, and his first receiving touchdown.

Scouting Bucknell

Bucknell had a tough opening-season loss, falling To Towson 14-13 in overtime when an extra point sailed wide. The Bison scored a touchdown to open the fourth quarter and tie the game at 7-7 as the teams needed more than 60 minutes to decide the game.

Towson would score on their first overtime possession, holding on for the victory when Bucknell could not convert an extra point following its overtime touchdown. Preseason, Bucknell was slated to finish 7th in the Patriot League after a 1-10 finish in the 2021 campaign.

Coached by Dave Cecchini (4th season), Bucknell’s top returner is defensive back Gavin Pringle who was voted an All-Patriot League player in 2021.

TV/Streaming

Saturday’s game can be seen on ESPN+ with a paid subscription. Wade Branner will be on the play-by-play and Chip Tarkenton will serve as analyst.

VMI Radio Network

WWZW – A free audio broadcast of the game is available at 3wzfm.com. Richard Lewis will call the play-by-play and Rick Cruze will be the analyst.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

derby attire

Shelley Rogers: Out of fashion
Op/Eds
Abigail Spanberger

‘Country first before party:’ U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger reaffirms priorities in new ad
Rebecca Barnabi

Recently ranked the most bipartisan member of Congress, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger reaffirms her priorities to Americans a new ad.

Lucas A Smith

Waynesboro man arrested on marijuana distribution charges
Staff/Wire

A Waynesboro man is in custody after police uncovered an undisclosed amount of money, a large quantity of marijuana and a firearm in a search of a residence in the 1100 block of Ohio Avenue on Thursday.

health hospital business doctor patient

Virginia ranks third in study of best access to ‘Grade A’ hospitals
Rebecca Barnabi
fraud

Harrisonburg: Police seek two in July 12 theft, credit card fraud case
Staff/Wire
laptop business

Albemarle County Police investigate threat at Western Albemarle High School
Staff/Wire
Lincoln

State Police looking for driver of black sedan in I-81 accident that killed Massachusetts man
Staff/Wire