VMI honors seven on Senior Day: Keydets come up short in 17-3 setback to Wofford

Published Saturday, May. 21, 2022, 5:01 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The VMI baseball program honored its seven seniors in a pre-game ceremony Saturday in the 2022 regular season finale, but Wofford defeated the Keydets 17-3 in seven innings in a Southern Conference contest.

The Keydet senior class consists of Adam Jewell, Justin Nase, Will Knight, Nathan Light, Will Lopez, Reeves Whitmore and Jacob Mustain.

The Keydets scored twice in the first inning, as Knight walked, Cole Garrett singled and Brett Cook was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Cole Jenkins delivered a two-run single to cut the Terrier lead to 3-2.

Mustain made an impact in his final at bat in Gray-Minor Stadium, drilling a home run down the left field line in the seventh inning.

JT Inskeep and Ty Swaim also had hits for VMI and Garrett had a hit and a walk.

Ethan Smith threw a perfect inning of relief for the Keydets (16-39/6-15).

Ryan Galanie went 3-3 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI for Wofford (40-14-1/16-4-1). Lawson Hill was 4-5 with four runs scored. The Terriers had four big innings offensively, scoring three in the first, four in the fourth, six in the sixth and three more in the seventh.

VMI will begin SoCon Tournament play at 7 p.m. Wednesday as the #7 seed in Greenville, S.C. at Flour Field. Complete brackets and seedings will be released by the conference office later this weekend.

Like this: Like Loading...