VMI gives up big innings early, ultimately loses at JMU, 28-4

JMU scored 19 runs in the first three innings and went on to defeat VMI 28-4 Tuesday in non-conference play.

The Dukes had eight runs cross the plate in the first frame, seven in the second and six in the third.

VMI had several solid offensive performances. Justin Starke was 2-for-4 with a double and two stolen bases and Will Knight was also 2-for-4 and scored and drove in a run. Ty Swaim had a hit and two RBI, Brett Cook had a hit and a walk and Cole Jenkins walked twice.

Caden Plummer tossed 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief and Nathan Light threw a scoreless frame.

Chase DeLauter went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and eight RBI for JMU (5-3) while Travis Reifsnider was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI.

The Keydets (4-4) host Binghamton this weekend in a three-game series.