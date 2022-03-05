VMI gets to lucky number 13 again in 13-1 win over Binghamton

Published Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, 6:20 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The number 13 proved a good omen again for the VMI baseball team Saturday, as the Keydets scored 13 runs for the second straight game and fourth time this season in a 13-1 victory over visiting Binghamton.

Redshirt sophomore Justin Starke remained hot after a two extra base-hit afternoon in VMI’s 13-9 series-opening win Friday over the Bearcats. On Saturday Starke was 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, four RBI and a walk.

Redshirt junior left-hander Nathan Light evened his record at 1-1 on the season with a solid five innings. He struck out seven while scattering six hits and two walks and allowed one earned run. Light finished his outing with four-straight strikeouts.

Three pitchers from the VMI bullpen combined for four scoreless frames. Adam Jewell needed just five pitches to complete the sixth, Caden Plummer threw two innings and JT Inskeep closed the game out.

Leadoff-man Trey Morgan was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI while Cole Garrett went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Will Knight was 2-for-5 with a home run over the scoreboard in left center field and Ty Swaim also had two hits.

Colin Mason went 3-for-4 with a double and drove home the Binghamton (2-6) run.

VMI (6-4) will look to sweep the series Sunday at 1 p.m.