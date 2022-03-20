VMI drops Sunday heartbreaker to Rider, 12-11

Published Sunday, Mar. 20, 2022, 5:51 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VMI had the tying runner thrown out at the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday as Rider held on to defeat the Keydets 12-11 in non-conference action from Gray-Minor Field.

Rider forged a 12-10 lead entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Freshman Ryan Peterson hit a double down the left field line with one out, and pinch hitter Jacob Mustain drew a walk. On the free pass, Peterson advanced to third as the fourth ball was also wild pitch. Justin Nase pinch ran for Mustain at first base, representing the tying run and Trey Morgan followed with a sacrifice fly to centerfield to plate Peterson and make it a one-run game. Brett Cook hit a line-drive double to left center, with the quick relay throw from the shortstop just beating Nase to the plate for the third out.

Cook, a sophomore, had a huge day at the plate, going 3-5 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI. Morgan also had three hits with two runs and two RBI while Cole Garrett and Reeves Whitmore each went 2-5 with two RBI. Will Knight and Ty Swaim had two hits apiece as VMI had 17 hits on the day. Zac Morris doubled and drew two walks.

Freshman Caden Plummer retired the only five batters he faced to close out the game for VMI with one strikeout.

Jake Barbiere, Socrates Bardatsos and Brian Skettini each homered and had three hits for Rider (9-9).

VMI (8-11) travels to Old Dominion University for another no-conference game Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...