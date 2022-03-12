VMI bats come alive in doubleheader split with Lehigh

Published Friday, Mar. 11, 2022, 11:09 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VMI’s offense came to life Friday as the Keydets took the second game of a non-conference doubleheader against visiting Lehigh. Lehigh won the first game 8-0 before VMI rallied for an 11-7 win in the nightcap from Gray-Minor Field.

Luke Rettig threw a gem in the opener, a seven-inning game, for the Mountain Hawks. The lefty allowed just three hits and two walks with five strikeouts to earn the complete-game shutout victory.

JT Inskeep threw three innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit and one walk with four strikeouts for VMI. Reeves Whitmore recorded a hit and was hit by a pitch to reach base for the Keydets.

Justin Butler, was 2-for-2 with a double, a home run, two runs and two RBI for Lehigh.

Inskeep was the hero for VMI in the second game, hammering a grand slam to center field as part of a seven-run fourth inning to give VMI a 9-4 lead. Freshman Ryan Peterson connected on his first collegiate home run, a two-run shot to left center, in the fifth to push the lead to 11-4.

Cole Garrett ripped a two-run home run for VMI down the left field line in the second after Lehigh opened the game with a 4-0 lead. Trey Morgan had three hits with a double and Whitmore and Justin Starke each had two hits. Brett Cook had a hit and a walk and scored twice.

Redshirt junior Nathan Light tossed six innings for the win, and Will Riley notched the save after three scoreless frames of relief, striking out six. VMI improves to 7-6 on the year.

Tyler Young and Adam Retzbach homered for Lehigh (6-6).

The two teams are scheduled to finish the series Sunday at 1 p.m.