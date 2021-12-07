VMHC announces Joseph Rogers as manager of partnerships, community engagement

Published Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture has named Joseph Rogers to the new position of manager of partnerships & community engagement.

“We can and we must do more to engage our community and broader Commonwealth,” said VMHC President & CEO Jamie Bosket, “As Virginia’s state history museum, and the oldest cultural organization in Virginia, we have a responsibility to engage, and inspire all Virginians. Building meaningful partnerships with other community-minded organizations and being more present in our community overall will be essential to our future success. We could not be more excited for Joseph’s arrival to lead us in this timely work.”

Born in Roanoke, Rogers developed an appreciation for history at an early age – a love instilled by his parents, Lewis and Ajena Rogers, both of whom are long-time employees of the National Park Service. Rogers served in the United States Navy before beginning his work in museums. Starting as a front desk associate, he most recently served as the Education Programs Manager at the American Civil War Museum. His background in history and education is valuable, but it is his passion for outreach and community activism that set him apart as a candidate.

“No institution exists without the community it serves. For us to understand who we are today, we must make room for communities who have long gone unheard to tell their own stories,” said Rogers, who begins his work at the VMHC on Dec. 1.

“The VMHC Board recognizes the power of partnerships and the need to prioritize building relationships across our local community, region, and state,” said Board Chair Dr. Pamela Kiecker Royall. “Dedicating a full-time staff member to this work will help us deliver on our commitment to be a place for all Virginians – a place of convening where people of all backgrounds see themselves and their experiences reflected and represented.”

In addition to the Manager of Partnerships & Community Engagement role, the museum is hiring multiple positions over the next few months as it gears up for its grand reopening this Spring after an 18-month, transformative construction project. When complete, the museum will feature a dramatic increase in exhibitions space, new family and youth programming, new community convening spaces including outdoor green spaces, a new library, theater, museum store, and café.

More information on all open roles can be found on their website at VirginiaHistory.org/Jobs.

Related



