Virginia Tourism Corporation announces Virginia Motorsports Heritage Trail

Virginia Tourism Corporation has launched the Virginia Motorsports Heritage Trail, a major tourism development project connecting travelers to the rich and vibrant racing history throughout Virginia.

The newly created trail offers visitors a way to enjoy Virginia’s numerous racing destinations and see where some of the greatest NASCAR drivers compete, see where influential people in racing such as Wendell Scott and Denny Hamlin got their start, and virtually visit historic and current tracks across Virginia.

“With about 20 tracks across the Commonwealth, fans can attend events almost any weekend of the year,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “The Virginia Motorsports Heritage Trail will allow travelers to experience the state in a new way by exploring the history behind the heart-pounding action fans experience.”

A bill introduced by State Sen. William M. Stanley Jr. (R-20) and approved by the Virginia General Assembly directed VTC to convene a group of stakeholders to initiate the creation, design, and implementation of a NASCAR and motor vehicle racing heritage trail for the promotion of tourism and economic development in Virginia.

“Virginia’s racing history is full of excitement and interesting information that many people simply do not know about,” said Stanley. “We have great race tours like the very popular SMART Modified Tour that holds races at tracks like South Boston Speedway, Dominion Raceway, Franklin County Speedway, and Motor Mile Speedway every year. The Virginia Motorsports Heritage Trail will showcase these incredible stories and draw more spectators and motorsports history lovers to the area for our network of tracks and attractions.”

During April, Virginia will host two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends with Richmond Raceway April 1-3 and Martinsville Speedway April 7-9. Watch the fastest cars in the history of South Boston Speedway April 29-30 for the first-ever 410-winged Sprint car event and join the excitement of super late models and a $20,000 win on May 21 at the Virginia is for Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth Cup at Virginia Motor Speedway. And on May 13-15, explore an “Automotive Amusement Park” at VIRginia International Raceway’s HyperFest, the largest motorsports festival on the East Coast.

Racing continues every weekend in the Summer and Fall. NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway Aug. 13-14, and on Aug. 20, fans will celebrate the official 65th Anniversary at South Boston Speedway. Catch the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150 at Langley Speedway on Aug. 27. This season, Martinsville Speedway is celebrating its 75th anniversary season, ending with the NASCAR Cup Series in Martinsville Oct. 27-30.

To learn more about the Virginia Motorsports Heritage Trail, visit virginia.org/events/motorsports.

