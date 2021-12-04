Virginia to get $8B for transit, road improvements from infrastructure deal

Virginia transit and highway systems are expected to receive more than $8 billion in federal funds over the next five years as a result of the bipartisan infrastructure deal signed into law last month.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law is delivering real, hard-fought wins to communities across the Commonwealth and the nation to maintain our roads, bridges, and rail,” Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said in a joint statement. “Already we are seeing the impact this meaningful legislation will have throughout Virginia.”

Virginia’s transit systems are expected to receive over $1.2 billion over the next five years. The funds are expected to be distributed as follows:

Blacksburg, VA: $18,442,213

Bristol, VA – Bristol TN: $7,893,935

Charlottesville, VA: $19,185,122

Fredericksburg, VA: $20,992,768

Harrisonburg, VA: $14,476,058

Kingsport, TN-VA: $11,780,158

Lynchburg, VA: $18,976,348

Richmond, VA: $104,922,587

Roanoke, VA: $22,258,920

Staunton-Waynesboro, VA: $6,770,544

Virginia Beach, VA: $176,559,982

Washington, DC-VA-MD: $2,742,614,626

Williamsburg, VA: $14,401,113

Winchester, VA: $8,736,841

Additionally, as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Virginia transit systems will be able to compete for approximately $34.7 billion in nationwide discretionary grant programs for important priorities like improving bus and train station accessibility and expanding rural transit options.

The bill also renews the federal funding commitment for the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) through fiscal year 2030, which means $750 million for WMATA over the next five years to ensure the Metro is safe and efficient for Virginians.

In addition, Virginia’s highways, bridges, and electric vehicle charging stations are expected to receive over $7.7 billion in funding over the next five years. The funding will be distributed by program as follows:

National Highway Performance Program: $3,821,862,528

Surface Transportation Block Grant: $1,859,284,475

Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program: $536,761,305

Highway Safety Improvement Program: $408,582,208

Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program: $311,405,743

PROTECT Formula Program: $188,510,787

National Highway Freight Program: 183,657,838

Carbon Reduction Program: $165,786,199

National Vehicle Electric Formula: $106,376,132

Appalachian Development Highway System: $102,835,469

Metropolitan Planning: $51,902,542

Railway-Highway Crossings Program: $24,798,925

The funding represents a portion of federal funds headed to Virginia as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan, once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure that was negotiated by Sen. Warner and strongly supported by Sen. Kaine. Last week, the Senators announced that Virginia airports are slated to receive $400 million over the next five years as a result of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

