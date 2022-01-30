Virginia Tech receives more than 45,000 applications for first-year admission

For the second straight year, Virginia Tech has charted a historic high in first-year applications for admission.

President Tim Sands shared the news during his State of the University address on Jan. 19 at the Moss Arts Center. A school record 45,214 first-year applications poured in for fall 2022 admission – an increase of 7 percent over the previous record of 42,084 set a year ago.

Noteworthy gains include a 19 percent increase in applicants identified as first-generation college students. Gains were also achieved across every underrepresented and underserved group. Black or African American applications surpassed the 2021 mark by 6 percent. Applications from Hispanic/Latino students realized a 9 percent increase while Native American applications rose 8 percent.

“When you remove barriers to admission, more students can clearly picture themselves as members of the student body,” said Juan Espinoza, associate vice provost for enrollment management and director of undergraduate admissions. “Accessibility is at the heart of being a land-grant university, and we are pleased that more students are targeting Virginia Tech as a possible destination.”

In 2018, Virginia Tech implemented changes in its admissions process, including the development of a more holistic review process and the introduction of two shared application platforms, the Coalition and the Common Application. Along with simplifying the fee waiver application process and allowing students to self-report their academic records, these changes have helped deepen the pool of applicants vying for a spot in Virginia Tech’s entering class.

Early Decision applications also showed a noteworthy gain, jumping by 20 percent for 2022. Early Decision is recommended for first-year applicants who have strong academic qualifications, select Virginia Tech as their first-choice school, and intend to enroll if admitted.

“This diverse pool of talented students is evidence that our admissions process is working and we are very excited to see how this entering class takes shape,” said Espinoza. “It’s a great time to be a Hokie, and we can’t wait to welcome the Class of 2026 to Blacksburg this fall.”