Virginia Tech cadet chosen to highlight the colors at the Notre Dame game

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game.

Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team’s spirit flag and lead the team onto the field. They deliver the flags to the cadet at the south end of the field.

The cadet, also selected based on their performance in the corps, render honor to the flags and carry them off the field. At home games, three first-year cadets are selected, and one or two upper-class cadets travel with the team and receive the flags at away games.

Ducusin is a junior majoring in public relations in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences. He is Air Force ROTC. He was chosen for consistently exceeding the expectations of a training cadre sergeant this semester. He has a positive attitude and looks to improve as a leader within his unit.