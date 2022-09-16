Virginia State Parks to mark National Public Lands Day with free parking Sept. 24
Across the Commonwealth, Virginia State Parks will join the celebration of National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, with free parking, special programs and volunteer events.
This year’s theme for National Public Lands Day is “Giving Back Together.”
On this single-day volunteer event for public lands, opportunities at nearly all Virginia State Parks allow the public to give back by helping to improve the environment while connecting with the outdoors.
There are 38 events scheduled with opportunities for everyone to get involved.
Projects include:
- invasive species removal at Smith Mountain, Bear Creek Lake, Lake Anna and Widewater state parks
- shoreline cleanup at Douthat, Holliday Lake, James River, York River, Chippokes, First Landing, Westmoreland, Caledon, Leesylvania and Mason Neck state parks
- trail maintenance at Natural Bridge, Staunton River, Belle Isle and False Cape state parks
Events include:
- educational “Trailgate” at Hungry Mother State Park: staff and local volunteers teach about various topics pertaining to flora, fauna and the landscape itself using vehicle tailgates packed with resources and visual aids
- “Bark in the Park,” a guided hike with canine companions, at Sailor’s Creek Battlefield State Park
- Outdoor Exploration Day on Kiptopeke’s State Park’s 30th anniversary
Volunteers should dress for the weather, and the project, and bring water, insect repellent and sunscreen.
Go to www.virginiastateparks.gov to learn more and participate in National Public Lands Day this year.
Sept. 24 is also Bike Your Park Day, and visitors are encouraged to bring their bikes to Virginia State Parks.
Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.