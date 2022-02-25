Virginia State Parks hiring hundreds for part-time, full time positions in 2022

There are numerous opportunities to join the team at one of Virginia’s 41 spectacular state parks.

Whether you enjoy working outdoors, sharing your educational or historical expertise, or planning events and programs, there are plenty of choices for fun jobs this year. The experience, knowledge and skills that you will gain are unique and valuable.

Utilize your technical, historical, educational, organizational, communication or customer service skills while connecting to nature. Daily duties will vary for each job and there are different needs at each park location. For example, you may have the opportunity to present nature, culture, and history programs for all ages; provide friendly customer service at a park contact station, camp store or visitor center; perform the routine grounds care, maintenance, light construction, and cleaning tasks necessary to operate State Park facilities.

Available jobs are listed online with the requirements and all you have to do is apply. Jobs range from Customer Service Representative to Park Ranger, so if you are looking for a part-time summer job or a full-time career, then you should consider working for one of Virginia’s State Parks.

Visit our jobs page and start your career today.